Partey, Fosu Back To Stars Fold

Thomas Partey

Arsenal record signing midfielder, Thomas Partey, and Brentford’s Tariqe Fosu, have joined Ghana camp ahead of the international friendly against Cote d’Ivoire.

The duo join CK Akonnor’s men for Saturday’s international friendly after missing Ghana’s clash with Morocco in Rabat on Tuesday.

The Gunner was excused from the Black Stars’ trip to Morocco after he sought for permission to sort out family issues.

On Wednesday, Partey turned up at the Black Stars training at the Cape Coast Siwdu Park for preparations for the game against Cote d’Ivoire.

Partey, 27, was joined by Fosu, who was also left out of the squad for the Morocco friendly after arriving late at camp.

Ghana suffered a 0-1 loss to the Atlas Lions who benefited from a goalmouth error.

The Black Stars face the Elephants at the Cape Coast Stadium tomorrow.