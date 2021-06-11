Trees Are Key To Human Survivor, Let’s Protect Our Environment – Ursula

Minister of Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has called for the collective protection of Ghana’s forest cover.

According to the Minister, trees are key to ensuring human survivor.

Madam Owusu-Ekuful made the call in an interview with the media in Accra on Friday, June 11, 2021, after she led staff of the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization in planting trees.

She and the Ministry staff planted several trees in line with the Green Ghana Day program.

Madam Owusu-Ekuful stated that without trees the human specie is threatened.

She noted that through human activities, “we have destroyed a lot of the vegetative cover in our country. We have destroyed our forest and our green surrounding. Now we can be part of the solution.”

She charged the Kofi Annan ICT Centre to develop an application that will help monitor the health of the five million trees being planted nationwide.

By Melvin Tarlue