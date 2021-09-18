Application For Postgraduate Scholarship Not Opened- GETFund

Kingsly Agyeman

The management of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) has debunked claims that it has started accepting applications for postgraduate local scholarships for the 2021/2022 academic year.

In a press statement dated September 17, informs the general public that, GETFund has not commenced any postgraduate local scholarships (Masters and Ph.D. Programs) applications for the 2021/2022 academic year,” it stressed.

The public is therefore urged to ignore such false information being circulated on social media

The statement adds that GETFund shall not be held liable to any person who falls victim to such cruel falsehood,” management concluded.