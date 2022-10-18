Appointments Committee Quizzes 4 Supreme Court Nominees Today

Four Judges nominated by the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for elevation as Supreme Court Justices will face the Appointments Committee of Parliament later today, Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

The Justices are Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu, Justice of the Court of Appeal; George Kingsley Koomson, Justice of the Court of Appeal; Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu, Justice of the Court of Appeal; and Ernest Yao Gaewu, Justice of the High Court.

Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament through a statement made this known in a statement issued in Accra.

The four persons were nominated for elevation onto the Supreme Court Bench in July 2022 to fill up expected vacancies at the apex court.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin after making the announcement sent to him from the Presidency in July, subsequently referred the nominations to the Appointments Committee for consideration.

Interested persons and organisations were also asked to submit their memoranda in respect of the nominations to the Clerk of the Appointments Committee for consideration.

By Vincent Kubi