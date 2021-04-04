Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese found dead

The Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Kampala in Uganda, Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, has been reported dead.

According to the Catholic Church, Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga was found dead in his house this morning 4th, April 2021.

The church wrote “With deep sorrow, I hereby inform you that our beloved Shepherd, the Archibishop of Kampala Archdiocese, His Grace Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga has been called to the House of the Lord. The Archbishop was found dead in his room this morning.”

According to the church, “We pray that the Almighty and Merciful God may grant him eternal rest,” said Fr Pius Male Ssentumbwe in a statement released on Saturday afternoon. Further arrangements will be communicated later,”.

Dr. Lwanga was last seen in public on Saturday, April 2, 2021, at Rubaga Catholic church where he led the homily of Good Friday celebrations.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke