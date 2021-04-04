Tweeps Hail Shatta Wale’ After Massive Crowd Turn-out in US Concert

The Dancehall King, Shatta Wale is currently trending on Twitter following his electrifying performances in the D.C-Maryland and Virginia concert dubbed: ‘Shatta Wale King of African Dancehall’.

A video trending on Twitter, shows that the Dancehall artist managed to pull a massive crowd after advertising his show on social media 48 hours before the program.

One Tweep named Shatta Ba Confirmed wrote, “Ghana we no dey appreciate thing kuraa, BEYONCE feature SHATTA WALE and a whole Roc Nation post-SHATTA WALE. This should tell you something. But still #GOGALBUM on🔥✊ God. Just wait.”

FlexGermain Online wrote, “no be small crowd for the States Shatta Wale single-handedly pulled for just a 48 hour advertise party 😂#blowup. 1JIGGA also wrote, Wale posted the flier on 1st April and still managed to pull this kinda crowd…shatta with the Midas touch.. a king I stand✊🖤 .”

According to a video sighted by DGN Online, the organizers of the Shatta Wale’s Virginia-Maryland show were very happy because the show was able to sell out within 48 hours.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke