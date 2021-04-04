Apraku To Contest Election In NPP?

Former Member of Parliament for Offinso North constituency, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, appears to be lacing his boots to contest a position in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He has announced that he will declare his political plans.

“I will inform you of my political plans in the near future and together we will fulfill our nation’s destiny,” he noted in his Easter message to the nation.

Dr Apraku is an economist and a member of the 2nd, 3rd and 4th Parliament of the 4th Republic of Ghana .

By Melvin Tarlue