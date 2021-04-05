Fisheries Ministry, EPA Probe Dead Fishes At Osu Beach

THE MINISTRY of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development in collaboration with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Fisheries Commission has initiated investigations to unravel the cause of fish mortalities at the Osu Beach in Accra.

Samples of the dead fish were collected on ice to be examined critically in the laboratory.

Also, scientists collected sea water samples at the beach in the Korle Klottey District in the capital.

According to a statement issued on April 4, 2021 by the Ministry and sighted by DGN Online explained that Fisheries Commission on Saturday April 3, 2021, in the evening, got hint of fish mortalities sighted at the Osu Castle Beach.

Without wasting much time, a team from the Fish Health Unit and the Fisheries Scientific Survey Division of the Fisheries Commission was despatched to the area.

“Upon arrival at the beach the team noticed that there were dead small pelagic and demersal fishes at the shore. Initial observation of the fishes showed no wound/lesions on their bodies. It is to be noted that after two to three days of death of an animal, pathological signs change.

“Examinations will be carried out on the fish gills and other histological examinations will equally be conducted to ascertain any pathological cause.

“The sea water samples collected will be analysed for physical, chemical and other biological parameters. The colour of the sea and temperature are normal. We assure everyone that we are working hard to ascertain the actual cause of mortality of the fish.”

Last Friday, residents of Osu were shocked to see over thousands of dead fishes washed ashore without knowledge of the cause.

Many residents harvested the fishes for either consumption or for brisk business.

However, the Environmental Protection Agency has cautioned the public against the consumption of the fish as a result of possible harmful it could be.

Speaking on the situation, Nii Adjei Tawiah, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Korle-Klottey Municipal Assembly allayed fears of residents by saying that the situation is under control.

According to him, most of the fishes have been buried, adding that ‘we’ve been able to stop people from taking them. I’ll say it’s okay for now until we get the tests from the relevant authorities.”

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of EPA, Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu mentioned during a visit to the area which was monitored by DGN online that measures have been put in place to prevent people from coming to pick some of the dead fishes.

He further outlined plans by EPA to ensure safety of the community and Ghanaians in general including cordoning off the area to prevent people from getting access to pick dead fish to eat or sell.

“We’re leaving no stone unturned until we get to the buttom of this problem and also forestall future occurrence. If indeed it’s established to be perennial then we must have a good strategy to stop it happening,” he said.

By Vincent Kubi