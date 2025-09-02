Archipalago’s Lumba Tribute Song An Insult – Sally Mann

Sally Mann

GHANAIAN ENTERTAINMENT Journalist, Sally Mann, has called on social media personality cum underground artiste Archipalago, real name Dennis Anane, to delete his tribute song to Daddy Lumba.

Speaking on her show, Showtym on Adom TV, Sally Mann vehemently rejected Archipalago’s song, referring to it as an insult to the family of Daddy Lumba and his personality.

“Don’t you think Archipalago’s tribute song to Daddy Lumba is an insult, because who takes him serious for him to sing for this legend? We have great musicians like KBliss and Flowking Stone singing for the legendary Daddy Lumba, who is Archipalago to sing for him? He is known as a comedian,” she said.

Archipalago, paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, who passed away on July 26, 2025 with the song, titled “Ogya,” a two-minute, 50-second emotional track that reflects on Daddy Lumba’s life, career, and legacy.

The song chronicles Daddy Lumba’s life; from his birthdate, September 29, 1964, to his early music career in Germany and his time with the Lumba Brothers group alongside Nana Acheampong.

While some Ghanaians initially expressed concerns about Archipalago’s ability to create a fitting tribute, given his comedic background, the song has received praise for its emotional delivery and message. Many have appreciated his effort, with some encouraging others to celebrate Daddy Lumba’s legacy through the song.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke