Medikal Reacts To Okuapemanhene ‘Shoulder’ Dance Challenge

GHANAIAN HIP-Hop musician, Medikal, has applauded the Okuapemanhene, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III after exhibiting his dancing skills to his popular song, ‘Shoulder’, which featured Shatta Wale and Beeztrap KOTM.

Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III was captured in a viral video together with his Krontihene Osahene Boafo Ansah III and Pampimhene Nana Asiamah Bekoe dancing to the tune, winning the hearts of many social media users, especially on TikTok.

The video was captured during a healthwalk by Lyf Arena to commemorate the Odwira celebration this year.

Ofie TV, a media company in Akropong, posted the video of the Manhene dancing under the caption, “Okuapemanhene’s one side dance moves will shock you,” which generated over 39.6k views with numerous comments.

Medikal responded, saying, “Active King (fire emoji)”, which has generated a lot of admiration for the Okuapemanhene.

Many Ghanaians have joined the ‘Shoulder’ challenge. This viral challenge involves dancing or vibing to the song, which has become a hit in Ghana’s music scene. The challenge gained traction on social media platforms like TikTok, with various individuals participating, including uniformed personnel.

The ‘Shoulder’ song, produced by Atown TSB, blends Ghana’s diverse musical talents, combining hip-hop, dancehall, and trap elements. Its catchy beat and energetic vibe have made it a favourite among Ghanaians, with many creating their own dance videos to share on social media.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke