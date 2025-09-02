GMB25: Apatampa Performance Saves Afedziwaa

Afedziwaa

CENTRAL REGION’S representative, Afedziwaa, was nearly evicted last Sunday but was saved by the judges due to her sterling performance, which caught the attention of viewers and attendees on the night.

Known for her educational performances since the beginning of the Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) pageant, Afedziwaa last Sunday showcased the cultural significance of the Apatampa dance, a traditional dance of the Fante people.

In her presentation, Afedziwaa stated that the name “Apatampa” is believed to originate from the Fante phrase “apataampa,” meaning “you have truly separated the fight.”

“One legend tells of a time when a giant attacked and killed Fante men, but a woman’s graceful dancing distracted the giant and helped save the situation. Apatampa is accompanied by a blend of percussion instruments, including drums, bells, and rattles, creating an infectious rhythm,” she said.

Afedziwaa, clad in white cloths and beads around her necks, arms, wrists, and ankles, embodied the performance, thereby receiving accolades from both the judges and the audience.

While the owner of the dance was not known, Afedziwaa advocated for the need for society to eulogise unsung heroines to help motivate women.

Head of Department, Dance Studies School of Performing Arts, University of Ghana, Dr. Terry Bright Ofosu, who was the guest judge on the night, applauded Afedziwaa for her remarkable performance.

He said, “I like the way that you dance. You look beautiful in your outfit. I love the fact that you went beyond those women who are iconic. I think before I came here, I was interviewed, and I said that every human being comes through the gate of the woman, and therefore, even without them being icons in society, we must find ways of celebrating them, and you did just that. Well done.”

Nana Adwoa Awindor and Janet Sunkwa Mills, the judges of the show, applauded Afedziwaa for her eloquence, outfit, and the embodiment of the performance, thereby saving her from eviction.

Afedziwaa, who was among the bottom three to be evicted, was saved, making Ahafo Region’s Boatemaa and Western North representative Hemaa bow out of the competition.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke