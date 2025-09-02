Djokovic Beats Struff To Reach US Open Last Eight

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic kept alive his pursuit of a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title with a commanding victory over German qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff to book his place in the US Open quarter-finals.

Playing his first tournament since a Wimbledon semi-final exit in July, the world number seven had shown signs of fatigue earlier in New York and battled a lower back issue in his third-round win over Cameron Norrie.

Against Struff, he again required treatment — this time for neck and forearm problems — but his level of play remained unaffected.

Djokovic dominated with precision hitting, producing 33 winners, 12 aces, and no double faults. He credited his serve for keeping him in control on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“It definitely helps if you serve well. I think I had a great serving performance in the last round and also tonight,” Djokovic said. “I just saw the stats, I out-served one of the guys with the most aces this year, so that’s a great stat.”

The Serbian will now face American fourth seed Taylor Fritz, who advanced after a straight-sets win over Czech Tomas Machac.