Elite U15 Championship Star Asumadu Michael Named Best Goalkeeper

Asumadu Michael

The Elite U15 Boys Colts Championship showcased a host of emerging talents, but none shone brighter than Asumadu Michael, the commanding goalkeeper of the GFA Elite Academy Kumasi.

The young shot-stopper, who trains at Prempeh College, was named Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament after a string of outstanding performances.

In five matches, Asumadu — the tallest player at the tournament — conceded just two goals, underlining his consistency and dominance in goal.

His sharp reflexes, precise distribution, and constant communication with his defence stood out, but it was his leadership and composure under pressure that truly set him apart.

Supporters and technical observers hailed the youngster as the “wall” of the tournament, noting his ability to make crucial saves, command his area, and launch attacks with pinpoint passes.

Asumadu’s brilliance has now earned him a call-up to the National U17 team, the Black Starlets, who are preparing for the WAFU U17 Boys Tournament in Ivory Coast.

His inclusion is seen as a major boost for the squad, with many tipping him as one of Ghana’s brightest goalkeeping prospects.

The award also marks a proud moment for the GFA Elite Academy Kumasi, which continues to produce some of the country’s most promising talents.

For now, Asumadu Michael stands tall — not only as the best goalkeeper of the Elite U15 Championship but also as a rising star tipped for future greatness with the Black Stars.

BY Wletsu Ransford