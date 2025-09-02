Liverpool Seal £125m Deal For Isak In Deadline Day Swoop

Alexander ISak

Liverpool have struck a £125m agreement with Newcastle United to sign striker Alexander Isak, with the transfer expected to be finalised on Deadline Day.

The record-breaking move eclipses the £115m Chelsea spent on Moisés Caicedo in 2023, placing Isak among the most expensive signings in Premier League history.

Liverpool’s earlier £110m plus add-ons offer was rejected, as Newcastle initially valued their star forward at £150m. But the situation shifted after Isak refused to train or feature in matches, pushing for a move away.

Newcastle’s decision to sell was also influenced by their club-record capture of Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart for up to £69m.

The Magpies are still searching for another striker following Callum Wilson’s summer departure, though attempts to land Brentford’s Yoane Wissa and Wolves’ Jorgen Strand-Larsen have so far been unsuccessful.