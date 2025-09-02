Black Stars Begin Training In Accra Ahead Of World Cup Qualifiers

Black Stars players in training yesterday

The Black Stars opened camp in Accra yesterday as preparations begun for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali.

The team is scheduled to hold two training sessions at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday and Tuesday before flying out to N’Djamena for their first fixture.

Fourteen players reported to camp on Sunday, with the rest of the squad expected to arrive on Monday. Among those already present are Antoine Semenyo, Tariq Lamptey, Elisha Owusu, Ibrahim Osman, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Abdul Salis Samed, Jerry Afriyie, Joseph Anang, Christopher Bonsu Baah, Benjamin Asare, Jonas Adjetey, Ibrahim Sulemana, Mohammed Salisu, and Caleb Yirenkyi.

Ghana will face Chad on Thursday, September 4, before returning home to host Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8, 2025. Monday’s training session is scheduled for 5:00 pm local time.

BY Wletsu Ransford