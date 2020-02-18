Arklifestyle Spreads Joy To Seniors On Val’s Day

A group photograph of the staff of Arklifestyle Foundation with some elderlies who attended the event

For the staff at Arklifestyle Foundation— a care organisation with state-of-the-art facilities—Valentine’s Day was another welcome opportunity to celebrate love that stands the test of time.

Located in a serene environment at Dzorwulu in Accra, the foundation provides a stimulating social environment for the aged.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the foundation, Estherlynne Osei-Bonsu, who spoke at a function to climax activities held at Abelemkpe No. 2 Basic School on Friday, February 14, 2020, highlighted the importance of engaging the elderly and the youth for conversations, knowledge and skills sharing.

The celebration, which was on the theme: ‘Our Morals & Values’, featured poems, dance and interactions between the elderly and the youth. It also focused on the role of the elderly in educating and nurturing a productive youth.

Mrs. Osei-Bonsu said today’s society seems to be thriving on the thinking that the older generation no longer matters, adding that the intergenerational gap had widened due to technology taking over today’s youth.

“In the past, our elderly engaged us in storytelling, folktales as we learn from their experiences. Focusing on the elderly, importing their intellectual support to the younger generation in a friendly and cordial environment can educate and shape the youth on their morals and values,” she stressed.

As an exceptionally altruistic person, Mrs. Osei-Bonsu has been working assiduously to serve and love the elderly in the society because she believes in being part of a cause that makes others feel loved.

“If we can do one little thing to make their day a little better by putting smiles on their faces, this can make the world a better place for them,” she said.

Some of the elderly who attended the function also used the opportunity to advise the youth to always stick to values such as hard work, respect, love and unity which have guided Ghanaians from the past in order to preserve and sustain Ghana’s growth.

The Headmaster of Abelemkpe No. 2 Basic School, Mr. Kwaku Antwi-Boasiako, also called on the youth to shun such bad behaviours and respect their parents and other members of the community. “The dearth in our ethical and moral values could destroy our social ties and ruin our communities in the near future,” he added.

dfomenyah@ymail.com

By Dzigbordi Fomenyah