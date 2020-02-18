Top Stars Remember Ebony Reigns

Ebony Reigns

Some top Ghanaian celebrities came out in their numbers on Sunday to remember the late Ebony Reigns at a memorial party organised by her father, Starboy Kwarteng.

The event, which was dubbed ‘Ebony Reigns Memorial Jollof Rice Birthday Party’, took place at the father’s residence at Dansoman in Accra.

It attracted a number of showbiz personalities who were there to celebrate the memory of the late dancehall artiste, born Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng.

The ‘Maame Hwɛ’ crooner died in a gruesome road accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi road on February 8, 2018.

A Jeep with registration AS 497-16 she was travelling in from Sunyani to Kumasi had a head-on collision with a VIP bus heading towards Sunyani from Kumasi.

Kofi Adjorlolo and Yvonne Nelson

at Ebony’s memorial party

Ebony who was 20-year-old at the time she died with two other persons ‒ a military officer identified as Francis Atsu Vondee and a lady friend Frankie

The driver of the vehicle, however, escaped death. It is two years since the sad incident occurred.

The memorial party was partly aimed at preserving Ebony’s legacy so that she is not forgotten by her followers.

Sunday’s ceremony attracted showbiz personalities like Yvonne Nelson, Wendy Shay, Bullet, Kofi Adjorlolo and a host of others.

Starboy Kwarteng revealed that the party would be organised yearly in honour of his daughter, and he called on Ghanaians to support it.

By Francis Addo