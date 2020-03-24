Armed Forces Dismiss Coronavirus Report

The Ghana Armed Forces have denied that seven Ghanaian soldiers have tested positive for coronavirus.

There were reports on Monday, March 23, 2020 that some soldiers were coronavirus positive and that civilian employees of the Armed Forces were being asked to stay home from work.

But Director of Public Relations for the Ghana Armed Forces, E. Aggrey-Quashie, in a news release said no soldier has been picked up for coronavirus.”

The release said “We wish to inform the public that the story is false and should be disregarded.”

“We further wish to take this opportunity to caution individuals involved in publishing fake news to desist from that practice. At this sensitive time in our national life, the collective effort of all and sundry, should be aimed at sensitizing the public on preventive measures against COVID-19, and not the spread of false information,” it noted.

By Melvin Tarlue