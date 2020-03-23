Coronavirus Cases: Nigeria Jumps Over Ghana

President Nana Akufo-Addo and Nigerian President Mohammed Buhari

Nigeria has overtaken Ghana as the country with one of the highest number of confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus.

On Monday, March 23, 2020, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported that the country has recorded a total of 36 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Ghana a day earlier recorded its 24th confirmed case.

Both nations considered ‘sisters’ in the West African subregion have recorded one coronavirus related death, as fears mount the subregion could face a likely health disaster due to the rising coronavirus cases.

Nigeria’s 36 cases were recorded in six states namely Lagos, FCT-Abuja, Ogun, Oyo, Ekiti, and Edo.

By Melvin Tarlue