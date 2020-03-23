First Coronavirus Death Recorded In Nigeria

Africa’s most populous nation, Nigeria, has recorded its first coronavirus disease related death.

Nigeria’s Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the death in a tweet on Monday, March 23, 2020.

According to the tweet, the deceased is one Suleiman Achimugu.

Aged 67, Mr Achimugu is said to be the ex-managing director of the Pipeline and Product Marketing Company (PPMC) of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Reports suggest that he died on Sunday March 22 this year while receiving treatment at a specialist hospital after testing positive for the deadly virus.

A statement purportedly issued by his family said “He has since been buried according to Islamic rites.”

According to the NCDC, the deceased had returned to Nigeria following medical treatment in the United Kingdom.

“He had underlying medical conditions – multiple myeloma and diabetes and was undergoing chemotherapy,” the tweet indicated.

By Melvin Tarlue