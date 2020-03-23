NHIA Restricts New Registration Over COVID-19

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has directed its district offices to attend to only pregnant women, children under five years and indigents as classified by the Department for Social Welfare.

The move, according to the Authority, was in compliance with the government’s directives on public gathering aimed at curtailing the pandemic in the country.

“In order to reduce congestion at registration centers, all NHIS District Offices will effective today 23rd March 2020, attend to the following groups only for new registrations and renewals until further notice; Pregnant women, Children under five years old, Indigents as classified by the Minister responsible for Social Welfare,” the statement said.

It further indicated that the listed groups are considered vulnerable and should be protected against financial risk when accessing healthcare in these critical times.

“NHIS Staff will ensure that there is adequate spacing of at least 2 meters between each person in accordance with earlier directives,” it said.

The NHIA strongly encouraged all NHIS members to take advantage of the Mobile Renewal Service to renew membership by dialing *929# on all networks. Any enquiries should be directed to the NHIS Call Center on 054-444- 6447.

Ghana has recorded 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with one death.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri