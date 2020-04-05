Armed Forces Probe ‘Accidental’ Killing Of Civilian

E. Aggrey-Quashie

The Ghana Armed Forces say they are probing a reported ‘accidental’ killing of a civilian in Ashiaman by an army officer.

The incident occurred on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

According to the Army in a statement signed by its Director of Public Relations, E. Aggrey-Quashie, the incident involved an attempt by a civilian to disarm a soldier who was conducting an arrest as part of Operation Covid Safety.

It says the civilian was being arrested on suspicion of indulging in illegal conduct contrary to the Narcotics Act.

“Initial reports are that the suspect in resisting arrest attempted to disarm the soldier leading to a struggle during which the soldier’s rifle accidentally went off,” it says.

It says the suspect sustained life-threatening injuries and while being conveyed to the hospital for medical attention unfortunately passed on.

The body has been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue in Accra, according to the statement.

By Melvin Tarlue