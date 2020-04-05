UER Hospital Closes Maternity Block After Covid-19 Case

Management of the Upper East Regional hospital in Bolgatanga has closed down the maternity block of the hospital for decontamination after the facility recorded a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The block, which houses the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), the labour, Obstetric and Gynaecological (OandG) wards and theatre would be closed for two weeks for the exercise.

A 33-year old pregnant woman who presented signs and symptoms suspected to be COVID-19 infection, was earlier admitted to the O andG ward, pending laboratory investigation, which later turned out to be positive, after the said woman had absconded from the facility with her husband.

Acting Medical Director of the hospital Dr Samuel Aborah, who disclosed to the GNA, about the closure of the block for the exercise to commence, said “we are discharging the stable patients in that block, and referring those who are not stable to other facilities for management.”

He said the Out-Patient Department (OPD) would, however, run normal services, “except that client screening, triaging and social distancing will be enhanced.

Prescribers will as much as possible reduce ward admissions except emergency cases. Elective surgeries still remain suspended.”

Dr Aborah said all patients who visited the OPD with Respiratory Tract Infections (RTIs) would be investigated for COVID-19, and indicated that staff that had close contact with the confirmed case of COVID-19 in the hospital would be quarantined.

He called on all staff of the facility to strictly adhere to Infection Prevention Control (IPC) practices, and asked them to remain calm. “Once you observe the IPC practices, there is optimum protection for you against COVID-19 in the work environment.”