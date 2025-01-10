Armed NDC Thugs Ransack Electrochem Warehouse

Armed thugs led by a known activist of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) have ransacked Electrochem Ghana Limited’s salt warehouse at Ada resulting in considerable financial loss and disruption of its daily operations.

A statement issued and signed on Thursday, January 9, 2024, by the Chief Executive of Electrochem Ghana, Abdul Razak Adam, said the armed assailants who attacked its facility at approximately 3:00 am, wielding cutlasses and firearms claim they were sent from the NDC Headquarters in Accra.

“This criminal act has resulted in considerable financial loss and a profound disruption to our daily operations. More alarmingly, some of our staff members sustained injuries during the chaos, underscoring the urgent need for protective measures and accountability”.

It said the brazen attack was not an isolated incident but part of a disturbing trend that poses a grave threat to the safety and security of its employees and the integrity of its operations as the assailants wreaked havoc on the premises, stealing essential office supplies and a significant quantity of salt product from the warehouse.

Electrochem Ghana Limited is a proud Ghanaian enterprise, employing approximately 1800 permanent workers and over 3,000 casual workers during the salt mining season.

“These recurring security breaches not only endanger our personnel but also jeopardize our operational stability and our ability to provide sustainable employment opportunities for Ghanaian citizens Such lawlessness undermines the investment climate in our region and threatens the trust we have cultivated with both local and international investors who have committed substantial resources to our endeavors”.

It also said the persistent nature of these attacks creates an environment of uncertainty that could deter future investments vital to the growth of the company and the broader Ghanaian economy as the safety and security of its workforce remain paramount concerns.

The company further indicated that it was also alarmed by the escalating frequency and severity of these attacks and therefore called upon the relevant authorities to take immediate and decisive action to protect legitimate businesses operating in the region as these incidents do not only threaten its operations but also risk destabilizing the local economy which relies heavily on mining activities.

“Since assuming control of the concession, Electrochem Ghana Limited has made significant strides in community development, including the establishment of community pans, implementation of an out-grower scheme, and development of commercial pans that provide sustainable income sources for residents”.

“Our commitment to community betterment extends beyond salt production; we have invested in education, const111cted clean water infrastructure, and launched micro-loan programs for women entrepreneurs to foster sustainable businesses” it stated

Electrochem Ghana Ltd. has therefore urged the government to take a firm stance against the violence by directing security agencies to swiftly apprehend and prosecute those responsible for the act holding the perpetrators of the attack accountable for their actions and prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others who might contemplate similar acts of aggression against its operations in future.

“We call for public condemnation of these violent acts and demand an immediate investigation into this incident. The time for action is now, as the safety of our workforce and the stability of our operations hang in the balance”. It added.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah