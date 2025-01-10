Parliament Hails Dr Marfo On Appointment As Climate Parliament Director

In a statement on the floor of Parliament, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Minority Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, celebrated the appointment of Dr. Emmanuel Marfo as the new Director for West and Central Africa regions at the Climate Parliament.

This appointment is a testament to Ghana’s commitment to addressing climate change and promoting sustainable development practices.

Dr. Marfo’s journey to this appointment is a remarkable one.

A former Member of Parliament for Oforikrom, he has had a distinguished career in environmental science, policy, and legislation.

He served as a Principal Research Scientist at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research and later became a two-term MP for Oforikrom Constituency.

During his time in Parliament, Dr. Marfo chaired the Committee on Environment, Science and Technology in the 8th Parliament and was the global chairman of the Parliamentary Group of the Climate Vulnerable Forum from 2022-2024.

The Climate Parliament, headquartered in London, is a global network of legislators working to inform and mobilize Members of various Parliaments and Congresses to take action on the climate emergency.

Dr. Marfo’s appointment is a recognition of his commitment to addressing climate change and his ability to marshal support from various stakeholders.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, among his colleagues, praised Dr. Marfo’s achievements, stating that his appointment is a proud moment for Ghana and a testament to the country’s leadership in addressing climate change.

He also emphasized the need for continued climate action, warning that the risks of inaction include loss of biodiversity, crop losses, displacement of communities, and rampant floods.

Dr. Marfo’s appointment has been hailed as a significant achievement for Ghana, and he has been assured of the support of the House in his new role.

BY Daniel Bampoe