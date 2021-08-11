Armed Robbers Attack Pentecost Pastors

The two Pastors

Two Pastors of the Church of Pentecost of the Asamankese Area in the Eastern Region, Pastors Eliezer Yaw Arkoh-Larbi and Victor Asante Ayim, an Elder and a Deacon of the church have been attacked by a gang of armed robbers.

The robbers succeeded in robbing the Pastors of their phones and a cash sum of GHC 12,500.00 at gunpoint.

The incident reportedly occurred on the Patase stretch of the Asamankese-Topease highway when a gang of six suspected robbers attacked them including some victims this week.

The armed robbers, as gathered, barricaded the road with pieces of blocks and firewoods before starting their operation.

The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command DSP Ebenezer Tetteh who confirmed the incident said the robbers wore reflectors and used a torchlight to stop their victims under the guise of being Police officers.

The robbers managed to attack and rob a motor rider and pillion of their mobile phones, held them hostage, and added their motorbike to the barricade.

They went ahead to rob a Rhino truck, as well as a Toyota corolla which was coming from the opposite side of the road.

According to the Police PRO, a taxi driver who noticed the robbery tried to escape but the suspects chased and shot at the car indiscriminately.

He however managed to escape but crashed into a valley about 40 meters away.

The Police rushed to the crime scene, but the robbers fled before the arrival of the Police patrol team.

The Police patrol team found a damaged Royal motorbike, an unregistered Toyota Corolla and an empty shell of AAA cartridge at the scene.

The Police are still investigating the crime.

BY Daniel Bampoe