Bibiani Wife “Killer” Grabbed

Emmanuel Okyere Baffour, a 28-year-old man, who allegedly murdered his wife at Bibiani-Ahwiaso-Bekwai in the Western Region, has been arrested by the Police.

According to reports, he was apprehended at Oforikrom, a suburb in the Ashanti Regional capital upon a tip-off.

The suspect, who is currently in Police custody assisting in the investigation was declared wanted for the murder of his 26-year-old ex-wife, Jessica Affi.

He was attempting to take a ‘poisonous’ substance, but the swift intervention of the police prevented him from ending his life.

He allegedly stabbed his wife, Jessica Affi dead for divorcing him at Bibiani-Degede last Friday afternoon.

Reports say, the murdered young lady decided to divorce the suspect over a myriad of issues but the husband begged her to stay, claiming that he has turned on a new leaf.

But the lady insisted on walking out of the marriage and packed her luggage to her parent’s house.

The Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Divisional Crime Officer Superintendent Seth Serwonu who confirmed the incident said on Thursday, August 6, 2021, around noon, the suspect went to the house while the parents of the deceased were not around to attack her with a knife.

The suspect while in an exchange of words with the estranged wife allegedly stabbed her five times, covered her body with clothes in a room, and absconded.

The relatives of the deceased after the incident called the police on phone to inform them that their daughter had been stabbed and killed in her room.

The Police then visited the scene where they found the deceased in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds but covered with clothes.

Her body was conveyed and deposited at the Bibiani mortuary pending an autopsy.

