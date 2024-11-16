Armed Robbers Raid Fomena Cocoa Depot, Bolt With GH₵1m

In a brazen attack, four masked robbers, armed with AK-47 assault rifles, stormed the Agro Ecom Company Limited Cocoa Depot at Adansi Ansah in Fomena, Ashanti Region, on Thursday evening, making off with over GH₵1 million.

The robbers, who struck at approximately 6:20pm, shot at the vehicle of the depot manager, a GMC Terrain 2, registration number GS 9576-22, before fleeing the scene.

The District Officer’s vehicle was left riddled with bullets.

This daring heist is not an isolated incident in the region.

In December 2019, robbers struck at the Juaboso cocoa depot, stealing an undisclosed amount.

The recurring trend of cocoa depot robberies raises concerns about the security of Ghana’s cocoa industry.

Cocoa is Ghana’s main cash crop, accounting for approximately 30% of the country’s export earnings.

The Fomena depot is one of the largest in the region, storing thousands of bags of cocoa beans.

The police have launched a manhunt for the suspects, believed to be hiding in neighboring communities.

A combined team of personnel from New Edubiasi and Adansi Fomena is working tirelessly to apprehend the culprits.

-BY Daniel Bampoe