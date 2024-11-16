Ashanti Regional Girls-In-ICT Benefit From Digitalization

The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, recently embarked on a tour of five training centers in the Ashanti Region, witnessing firsthand the transformative impact of the Girls-in-ICT initiative.

The program, inspired by the International Telecommunication Union’s Resolution 70, aims to bridge the gender digital divide and empower girls and women through Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

The initiative has equipped over 5,000 girls with robust training modules in computer programming, game development, animation, scratch, website development, and foundational digital skills.

Beneficiaries expressed heartfelt gratitude, citing increased awareness of ICT opportunities, enhanced technical knowledge, and greater confidence in using digital tools.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful delivered inspiring messages, encouraging participants to push boundaries, challenge stereotypes, and leverage technology to create positive change.

She emphasized the importance of mentorship, curiosity, and continuous learning in the ever-evolving tech landscape.

“The tech industry is constantly evolving, and it’s essential to stay curious and keep learning,” Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful advised.

She noted “Make full use of the Ghana Knowledge Skills Bank Portal to access extensive online resources and stay updated in various fields of study.”

The Girls-in-ICT program exemplifies the government’s dedication to promoting gender equality and empowering young girls in ICT.

As the program continues to inspire and equip future tech leaders, its impact is poised to resonate throughout Ghana’s digital landscape.

-BY Daniel Bampoe