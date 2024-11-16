ECG Transformers Vandalised In Central Region

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) office in the Central Region has raised concerns over a surge in transformer vandalism and stolen cables, disrupting power supply to homes, businesses, and essential services.

From January to October 2024, Kasoa North and South recorded the highest number of incidents, with 28 reported cases, followed by Cape Coast District with six cases.

Alarming Statistics

In a report, an average of two reported cases per month in each district, a total cost of damage: approximately GHC1,647,381.51.

Recent incident in October 2024: Cape Coast District lost five transformers, valued at GHȼ 400,000.00.

Modus Operandi

Investigations reveal that vandals disconnect transformers from poles, push them down, and remove copper components.

In other cases, overhead line cables are cut in isolated areas.

ECG’s Call to Action

Emmanuel Lumor, General Manager of ECG, urges the public to support in combating this menace by reporting suspicious activities to the nearest police station, forming community watch groups, and also questioning individuals seen near ECG installations and demanding identification.

Reward Offered

A reward of GHȼ10,000 will be given to anyone providing information leading to the arrest of these perpetrators.

Affected Areas

Transformers have been vandalized in Bronyibima enclave, Nkanfoa, Sanka, Essanman, and recently, another was destroyed at Bronyibima, bringing the total to seven.

This trend is not unique to Ghana, as Kenya has also experienced a rise in transformer vandalism, with cases increasing by 46% in the financial year ended June.

The collaborative efforts of utility companies, law enforcement, and the public are crucial in combating this menace.