Arrest GFA President – Peace Fm Presenter

Odi Ahenkan Kwame Yeboah

Sensational News Anchor at Despite Media Odi Ahenkan Kwame Yeboah, is calling for the arrest and prosecution of Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku and Randy Abbey, for causing financial loss to the state.

His calls follow their involvement in appointing the Serbian trainer, Coach Milovan Rajevac who led Ghana to be defeated in the ongoing 2021 Afcon.

According to him, the duo persistently ignored the directives of President Akufo-Addo not to engage the services of a foreign coach.

Speaking on Peace FM, he said that the two again, misapplied state funds at the expense of the ordinary taxpayers in hiring the services of a coach who is bereft of ideas.