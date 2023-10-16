Arrest, Prosecute NDC Thugs – GJA

Albert Dwumfuor

In response to the recent attack by party members on Citi FM/Television journalist Akosua Otchere by thugs of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has made an urgent call to the Ghana Police Service to arrest persons involved in the assault.

Describing the assault as an act of insanity, the association emphatically established that “What happened at the offices of the Greater Accra Regional Branch of the NDC on Friday was an act of insanity that must not be allowed to fester in our body politic.

“We urge the Police to act swiftly to arrest and prosecute the thugs in order to help sanitise the political space, especially in respect of assaults on media practitioners by political actors.”

In a statement signed by the GJA General Secretary, Kofi Yeboah, the association has taken ‘editorial notice’ of press statements issued by the NDC’s regional and national leadership condemning the attack on the journalist, apologising for the “highly irresponsible” act and giving assurance to deal with the party’s thugs who indulged in that dastardly act.

“While waiting for action beyond the rhetoric by the regional and national leadership of the party, the GJA wishes to serve notice, with deep ink, to political parties and the general public that henceforth, any assault on journalists and the media shall be repelled with the strongest weapon we can marshal.” Statement added.

On Friday, October 13, 2023, Ms. Akosua Otchere was attacked while covering the vetting of parliamentary candidates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Odododiodio constituency.

She was attacked by some NDC thugs, who twisted her hand and snatched her phone. This happened when members of one of the candidates’ camps destroyed party property, including chairs and an air conditioner, and pelted stones at the vetting committee, citing unfairness on their part.

NDC Apologies

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned Friday’s manhandling of a Citi FM/TV journalist, Akosua Otchere.

The party has since condemned the incident and rendered an unreserved apology to the journalist and her station.

“The NDC regrets and condemns the attack on Akosua Otchere in no uncertain terms,” a statement issued by National Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi on Saturday, October 14 said.

“The conduct of the people who attacked the journalist is highly irresponsible and does not reflect our identity as defenders of press freedom and a party that fosters a cordial working relationship with the media.”

It said the party as a truly democratic and peace-loving political institution, upholds the critical role of the media in nation building.

“We neither subscribe to nor condone acts of violence of any form let alone attacks on journalists.

“The party takes full responsibility for this unfortunate incident and assures the general public that we shall take immediate steps to fish out the perpetrators.”

It has assured that all those to be found culpable shall be dealt with in accordance with the disciplinary rules of the party and the laws of Ghana.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke