Limit Social Media Exposure – Students Told

Charles Kollo addressing students

Chief Marketing Officer at Kowri, Charles Kollo has entreated students to limit their exposure to social media and invest time in developing their craft.

According to him, the youth are now forsaking the goals and passions they have set for themselves and are rather fixated on becoming whatever they see on social media without considering the impact it may have on their lives.

“Social media is terrible because it shows the fruits of someone else which is a snapshot of reality. This reality is often not even theirs, but this feeling of accomplishment feeds the dreams and insecurities of someone else,” he said.

Charles Kollo further stated that social media companies have teams of psychologists and brain scientists who are trained to understand the motivations that make you scroll one extra time which keeps you ‘comparing your seed to a full-grown fruit taken out of context’.

Using the parable of talent as a case study, he said, “At some point, you might have thought about hiding your seed in your pocket and placing it somewhere. I am there too sometimes. You are responsible for your life, don’t complain, get better, and find your own frequency. Learn from your failures. Get better faster at taking your ideas to reality”

Charles Kollo made the statement at the 26th Matriculation at BlueCrest University College under the theme, “From Ideas To Reality: The Time is Now”.

Dean of Academics, Blue Crest University College, Prof. Thomas Buabeng Assan, urged the students to show dedication to their studies and abide by the school’s rules and regulations.

“Take advantage of the numerous school facilities provided to enhance your studies as you know the core reason for being here is to learn. Utilize various social media platforms wisely to benefit your studies” he advised.

A total of 202 students, 108 males and 94 females from various disciplines observed this year’s matriculation ceremony.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke