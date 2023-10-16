Funeral Unites NPP, NDC

Samira Bawumia (far left) and other mourners at the funeral grounds

SUPPORTERS OF the two largest political parties in the country, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), displayed oneness on Friday.

This was during the one-week celebration of the late Kingsley George Adjei who is nicknamed as ‘KG’, which was held at Asokwa in the Greater Kumasi.

The late Kingsley George Adjei is the father of former Deputy Defense Minister during the NDC regime, Ken Adjei and Edmund Kyei, is a top NPP member in the Ashanti Region.

Because of Ken Adjei and Edmund Kyei’s different political affiliations, the one-week observation of their deceased father attracted scores of mourners from both the NPP and the NDC.

The NPP delegation consisted of the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia and other top members of the party in Kumasi, including Nana Owusu Prempeh, Maxi the Car Dealer and other party stalwarts.

The NDC delegation included party gurus like Betty Mould Iddrisu, Samuel Yaw Adusei, Francis Dodovi, Appiah Stadium and other prominent party members in the Ashanti Region.

The NPP group was at the one-week celebrations to sympathize with their party man, Edmund Kyei, whilst the NDC members were also there to support their party member, Ken Adjei.

Show of unity

Encouragingly, the NPP and NDC members were seen embracing each other to openly display that indeed they were one people, irrespective of their different political affiliations.

The country would hold a crucial election next year and such show of friendship and oneness is crucially needed to help protect the peace and unity being experienced in the country.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi