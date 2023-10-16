16 NPP Supporters Convicted For Invading UTV

In a latest development, 16 supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been convicted for invading UTV on Saturday, October 7, 2023, and disrupting the live programme ‘United Showbiz’.

The Achimota Magistrate Court reportedly fined each of them GHC2,400 on charges of conspiracy to commit crime and rioting after pleading guilty to the offenses.

They are to also sign a bond of good behavour for a period.

The Klottey Korle Youth Organizer of the NPP allegedly led the thugs under the orders of Ernest Owusu Bempah and other leading figures of the ruling party.

The group was unhappy with A Plus, a panelist on the show who allegedly tore into pieces a letter from the NPP leadership to the management of UTV requesting a reform of the United Showbiz panel.

Several organizations including The Ghana Journalists Association and the Information Ministry have condemned the invasion.

The National Chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ntim extended an unqualified apology to the management of UTV and assured them that such reprehensible action will not be repeated.

By Vincent Kubi