OSP Clears Cecilia Dapaah’s 5 Bank Accounts

Cecilia Abena Dapaah

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has announced today that five bank accounts belonging to former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, have been cleared from suspicious dealings.

This development comes after an extensive investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offenses regarding large sums of money and other valuable items allegedly involving Ms. Dapaah.

The OSP, which initiated the investigation in July 2023, took various measures, including issuing a freezing order on the bank accounts and other financial assets of Ms. Dapaah, to facilitate the thorough inquiry into the matter.

However, after careful examination, it has been determined that these particular bank accounts are not linked to any illegal activities or tainted funds, according to a statement released by the OSP today Monday October 16, 2023.

In light of these findings, Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng has revoked the freezing order on the five bank accounts of Ms. Dapaah, effective immediately.

However, it is important to note that the freezing order remains in full force and effect on the remaining bank accounts and financial assets of the former minister.

This development brings some clarity to the ongoing investigation into corruption allegations surrounding Ms. Dapaah, who served as the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources until recently when she was kicked out.

As the probe continues, the OSP and its investigative team remain committed to upholding transparency, ensuring accountability, and bringing those responsible for corruption to justice.

By Vincent Kubi