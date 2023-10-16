Rev. Eddie Eyison Calls For Unity Among Musicians

Award-winning gospel artiste, Rev. Eddie Eyison, has urged artistes to work together to achieve their goals and objectives.

He believes that character assassination, backbiting, and industrial infighting do not help propel the Ghanaian music industry.

He continued by stating that the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) members must put aside their disagreements and unify behind the union’s urgent demands.

He urged musicians to learn to accommodate and tolerate each other and try to eschew personality clashes that have existed in the union for so many years.

When it came to advancing the union and the industry, Rev. Eyison, who is also a pastor at the Royalhouse Chapel, believed that musicians had a lot to gain from working as a team.

He added that teamwork would not only help the union and industry grow, but would also help the musicians reap the rewards of their labour.

“All of us, including musicians, need to unite to combat the many challenges confronting the union,” the well-known singer, who uses evangelism and song ministry to proclaim the message of God, said.

MUSIGA has recently been marked by conflict, with musicians fighting one another as was the case prior to the union’s election that was held last week.

He said that in order to draw investment into the music business, the newly elected national executives of MUSIGA would work relentlessly to uphold and advance the reputation of the Ghanaian music industry.

Besides the yearly royalties the members got from the collective society, he claimed that the MUSIGA leadership would start programmes to ensure that they have regular incomes.

Rev. Eyison also discussed the value of encouraging Ghanaian musicians to write good lyrics rather than adopting and tolerating derogatory language.

He, however, saluted all Ghanaian musicians and others outside the country who in diverse ways contributed towards the strengthening of MUSIGA.

“We, as members of MUSIGA, must support and encourage our colleagues,” he added.

By George Clifford Owusu