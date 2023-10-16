Speeding Car Kills 2

The accident car in flames

TWO PEOPLE died on the spot when a speeding car knocked them down at Sokoban Krofrom in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region, on Thursday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Akua Agyeiwaa, 35 and Foster Amo, 52. They were standing on the shoulder of the road when calamity struck.

Some residents of Sokoban Krofrom as a form of retaliation, set the accident vehicle on fire in the presence of police officers, who could not do anything to help.

The Assemblyman for Sokoban Krofrom, Bismarck Addai Dwomoh, who confirmed the report, disclosed that the bodies have been deposited in the morgue.

According to eye witness reports, the accident car, which is not registered, was being chased by a security vehicle, and it veered off the road to hit the two people.

The unfortunate incident attracted scores of people to the scene, including women and children, who shed uncontrollable tears for the two dead people.

As the people were mourning the dead people, some charged youth in the community, decided to set the car on fire, burning it into ashes.

Bismark Addai Dwomoh, told DAILY GUIDE that law and order had been restored to the community, expressing his condolences to the families of the dead people.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi