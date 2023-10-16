I’ll Beat Mahama Hands Down -Ken Agyapong

Some supporters who were present

Presidential hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong, has bragged that among the four presidential aspirants of the NPP, he is the only one who can face the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) when it comes to showing political toughness.

“I am the best candidate in the upcoming presidential primaries of the NPP on November 4 and I promise you when I am given the nod, I will beat NDC’s John Mahama hands down in the 2024 elections”, he stressed.

He asserted that even though some intimidation of delegates is sometimes seen in NPP’s internal election, the same toughness is missing when the NPP has to face the NDC.

“The men in NPP become women when it is time to face the NDC. The only man who has consistently challenged the NDC is Kennedy Agyapong”, he pointed out.

The Assin Central MP was addressing his supporters at the Bedu Addo School park in Takoradi after taking part in a health walk dubbed “Showdown Walk” which took place in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis over the weekend.

He told the scores of supporters who had gathered at the park that he was very disappointed with the results he got from the Western Region at the party’s Super Delegates’ conference.

He, therefore, urged his supporters, majority of whom he claimed are at the grassroot not to be intmidated but to come out to vote for him on November 4.

He added that his message of patriotism, honesty, and discipline (PHD) is what Ghana needed for rapidly development.

Mr. Albert Obeng, former Member of Parliament’ for Prestea Huni Valley explained that a Presidential material is the one who can create jobs for youth adding “So the delegates will do a great disservice to Ghanaians if they do not vote for Kennedy Agyapong”.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi