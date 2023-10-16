Mitsubishi Outlander 2023 Hits Market

Adedamola Adelabu poses beside the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

CFAO Ghana PLC, a leading player in the multi-brand automobile distribution market, has introduced the all-new 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander to the Ghanaian market.

The Mitsubishi Outlander with SUV combines cutting-edge technology, offers a powerful 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine that delivers 181 horsepower and 181 lb-ft of torque, ensuring a responsive and exhilarating drive.

The Outlander features an advanced Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) system, providing exceptional handling and traction in various road conditions.

The exterior design of the 2023 Outlander is both bold and sophisticated, featuring a dynamic shield grille, sleek LED headlights, and expressive body lines.

Addressing dignitaries at the unveiling ceremony in Accra, Managing Director of CFAO, Adedamola Adelabu, said the Outlander provides an array of safety features, including adaptive cruise control, blind-spot warning, and automatic emergency braking. It also has an available 360-degree camera system, providing a comprehensive view of your surroundings.

He further stated that the Outlander exhibits impressive ground clearance to tackle rough terrain and adventure off the beaten path with multiple drive modes, including Normal, Snow, Gravel, and Mud, to choose from to optimize performance in various conditions.

“The 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander is available for purchase at CFAO Ghana PLC and across it. We are committed to delivering a world-class service experience, and this commitment is underpinned by our CFAO Care policy” he added.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke