“Arrest Suhum MP” – NPP Communicators To IGP

The Eastern Regional NPP Grassroots Communicators has petitioned the Inspector General of Ghana Police, Dr George Akuffk Dampare, to cause the arrest of the Suhum Member of Parliament, Kwadwo Asante for failing to produce his driver who allegedly slashes the forehead of their member.

According to the Party grassroots communicators, since the incident , the Member of Parliament who is a member of the Committee on Defense and Interior has failed to produce the suspected driver, Jamalo to the Police.

In a petition which has been served to the IGP, Chief of Staff, the Speaker of Parliament, the Majority Leader, and the NPP National Party Chairman, the group noted that they want the matter to be thoroughly investigated to its logical conclusion and also the perpetrators should be made to face the full rigors of the law without fear or favor.

Even though the MP has stated to condemn the incident and also deny Jamalo as his driver.

An aide to the Suhum Member of Parliament, Oboafo Kwadwo Asante has also been arrested and granted bail by the Police, following the melee which occurred last Saturday at a funeral held at Suhum – Urban Council.

The prime suspect, identified as Jamalo, one of the drivers of the MP, who allegedly slashed a cutlass on the forehead on the NPP Lower West Akyem Communications Officer, Bernard Kwesi Amoani is currently on run as the Police has declared him wanted.

The Police have confirmed the incident and said they were investigating the matter, adding that they are keeping the machete as an exhibit.

But the communicators say the authorities should force the MP Hon. Kwadjo Asante who is also complicit, be coerced to produce his driver, who is alleged to have committed the heinous act.

They also called on the leadership of Parliament to dragged Kwadjo Asante before the Privileges Committee of Parliament to explain why he couldn’t show leadership by allowing such a barbaric act to take place in his presence.

Below is the full statement:

We the undersigned write with a heavy heart about the recent shameful and unfortunate incident that took place over the weekend (28/08/21) in Suhum at the funeral of one Opanyin Kwame Boadu Atiamo aka Papa Sunkwa, the father of Daniel Opare, a member of the Eastern Regional Grassroots Communicators.

Suhum Member of Parliament Hon. Kwadjo Asante and his driver Jamalo must be answerable to the law.

We firmly believe it is a matter that must be urgently looked at by all relevant and mandated bodies.

We the members of the aforementioned group solely went to the funeral to commiserate with one of our own.

Most of the members including the gravely affected victim of the unfortunate incident are not constituents of Suhum.

The victim who suffered a slash on the forehead is a constituent of Lower West Akim (Asamankese).

It is evident in the available videos that nobody carried any offensive weapon or poses a threat until the MP Hon. Kwadjo Asante’s driver reached for a weapon to inflict a deep cut on the forehead of one of our members.

He could have killed him just like that!

We are by this petition seriously making the following demands that:

1. The matter is thoroughly investigated to its logical conclusion and the perpetrators be made to face the full rigors of the law without fear or favor.

2. The MP Hon. Kwadjo Asante who is also complicit, be coerced to produce his driver, who is alleged to have committed the heinous act.

3. The MP Hon. Kwadjo Asante be dragged before the Privileges Committee of Parliament to explain why he couldn’t show leadership by allowing such a barbaric

act to take place in his presence.

We hope and pray for swift action.

SIGNED

1. Sammy Boakye – 0246703936/0506409006

2. Kwasi Amoani (Amoani Fita) – 0243011245

3. Isaac Opare Boadu – 0244069050

4. Jones Agyei Twum Barimah(Joe Pasaasa)- 0244185353

5. Alexander Odei(Big deal) – 0545922497

6. Samuel Odei Agyei(Obama) – 0244972058

7. Bright Awuku (Ofie) – 0547176612

8. Nixon Otu(Lawyer Nick) – 0244509995

9. Agnes Odum(Asor) – 0248464596

10.Barikisu Sulemana – 0545710434

11.Samuel Ayim Gyasi(Ben) – 0247671715

12.Apemasu Samuel (Cash) – 0245840839

13.Prince Owusu(Taxi Driver) – 0247719661

14.Osae Kwasi Okyere (Fa Adwenpa sie) – 0246272597

15.Richard Ofosu (Papa Razy) – 0541909384

16.Isaac Kwaku Boakye(Nana B) – 0543762552

17.Yeboah Thompson (No Food) – 0547455766

18.Agyemang Boateng – 0544838187

19.Andrews Osei(Vice Assembly Man) – 0244768494

Cc:

1. Chief of Staff

2. The Speaker of parliament

3. The Majority Leader of parliament

4. National Chairman NPP.

5. National Communication Director NPP.