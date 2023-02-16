Arrested Nollywood Actress Granted Bail For Stepping On New Naira Notes

Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday granted Nollywood actress, Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, N5 million bail after she was arrested and charged with tampering and spraying of the redesigned Naira notes.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) preferred two counts charge against Omoseyin, who was arraigned on Monday, before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke.

The charge bothered on spraying and stepping on the newly designed naira notes.

The defendant, 31, was alleged to have tampered with N100,000 new notes, by spraying and stepping on same during an occasion in the Lekki area of Lagos She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In his ruling on Wednesday, the Dailypost reported that Justice Aneke admitted the defendant to bail and one surety in like sum.

The court held that the surety must be a public servant, and must have landed property within the court’s jurisdiction.

The surety is also to produce three years of tax clearance.

In addition, the defendant was ordered to deposit her international passport with the court’s registrar.

He adjourned the case until April 3 for trial. According to the charge, the defendant was alleged to have committed the offence on Jan. 28 at the monarch event centre in Lekki.

The Prosecutor, Mr S.I Sulaiman alleged that the defendant engaged in spraying and trampling on the newly designed naira notes while dancing on an occasion.

The offence contravenes the provisions of section 21 (1) of the Central Bank Act, 2007.