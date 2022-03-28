Arsenal Plot Rashford Capture

Marcus Rashford

Arsenal will offer Marcus Rashford an escape from Old Trafford this summer.

The Gunners are in the market for a frontline striker and will add the name of Manchester United’s striker to their hit-list. Mikel Arteta needs a recognised senior forward after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang quit the Emirates for Barcelona.

Both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are currently out-of-contract, leaving the Spaniard short up front.

The Gunners were linked with a string of forwards during January’s transfer window and Rashford was not understood to be up for grabs. However, a schism has developed with the striker coming under fire following an incident with supporters, following the Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Rashford, 24, was forced to issue a clarification on social media afterwards; doing nothing to fuel the rumours that something is seriously amiss at Old Trafford. The forward has one-year plus an option for a further season on his current deal but has slipped worryingly down the pecking order under interim boss, Ralf Rangnick.

He has made just nine starts in the Premier League this season and scored just five goals across all competitions. But if Arsenal can secure Champions League football next season, it offers the player the chance to kickstart a career that has hit a downwards cycle in the past 12 months.