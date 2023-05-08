Arson Suspect Caged

The gutted rooms

THE RIDGE Police in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, have apprehended a 26 year old man on suspicion of arson.

Suspect, David Adjei Kuffour, has been accused of setting his biological mother, Faustina Gyamira’s two rooms on fire.

The inferno was said to have destroyed virtually everything that was being kept in the rooms.

The gutted bungalow, the police said, belongs to the Regional Coordinating Council and it was allocated to Faustina Gyamira.

The incident, according to the police, happened on April 29, 2023, around 2pm at Danyame in Kumasi.

“On 30/04/2023 at 1035 hrs Faustina Gyamira of Ceder Avenue Danyame, Kumasi came to the station and reported that on 29/04/2023 at about 1400hrs her son David Adjei Kuffour aged 26yrs set fire to her bedroom and the hall in the bungalow belonging to the Regional coordinating Council located at Danyame allocated to her”, the police said.

According to the police, some officers together with the investigator and patrol team visited the scene upon learning about the incident.

“On inspection, all the belongings in the aforementioned two rooms were burnt to ashes”, the police report disclosed.

The police said the suspect was eventually identified, arrested and sent to the police station to assist in investigations.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi