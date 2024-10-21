NPP Vows To Walk Out Amidst Parliamentary Tension

The Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has downplayed expectations of a dramatic confrontation in Parliament on Tuesday, October 22, stating that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will simply walk out if tension escalates.

This comes after the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) asserted its intention to take control of the Majority side in Parliament, following Speaker Alban Bagbin’s ruling declaring four parliamentary seats vacant.

Background of the Controversy

The Speaker’s ruling, which left the NDC with 136 seats in Parliament, making them the majority, while the NPP holds 135, has sparked a constitutional debate about the balance of power in Parliament and the proper role of the judiciary in parliamentary matters.

The Supreme Court’s intervention, suspending the Speaker’s ruling, has further complicated the issue.

NPP’s Legal Strategy

Afenyo-Markin emphasized that the NPP is aware of the ongoing legal proceedings and has already sought the Supreme Court’s interpretation of the Speaker’s ruling.

A bailiff from the Supreme Court is expected to serve Parliament with the Court’s orders on Monday.

The NPP’s focus is on adhering to the Court’s orders rather than engaging in political theatrics.

NDC’s Response

The NDC has signaled its intention to occupy the Majority side of the chamber and take immediate action on several legislative matters, including amendments to the Communication Tax (e-levy) and appointing a new Second Deputy Speaker.

BY Daniel Bampoe