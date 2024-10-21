Speaker Queries Senior Officer Over Hansard Leak

In a move that has sparked controversy and raised concerns about transparency and accountability, Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has summoned Senior Executive Officer Thomas Bosompem to explain his alleged role in leaking a confidential draft Hansard.

According to a memo obtained by DGN Online, Bosompem is accused of photocopying and sharing the draft Hansard of Thursday, October 17, 2024, without authorization.

The memo, dated October 21, 2024, cites regulatory breaches and demands an explanation from Bosompem by October 23, 2024, at 4pm.

The query, issued under Regulation S1(c) and (o) of the Parliamentary Service (Staff) Regulations, 2019 (C.I. 118), has been met with criticism from parliamentary sources, who describe it as an attempt to intimidate and silence dissenting voices within the parliamentary service.

This development has sparked concerns about Bagbin’s leadership style, with some critics labeling it as “tyrannical” and accusing him of prioritizing his political party’s interests over fairness and transparency.

BY Daniel Bampoe