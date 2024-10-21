Ga/Dangme Youth Chases Mahama Over Derogatory Kenkey Remarks

The Concerned Ga/Dangme Youth of Chorkor has condemned former President John Dramani Mahama’s recent remarks about the Ga/Dangme people, labeling them as reckless, divisive, and insulting.

The group has demanded an immediate retraction and public apology from Mahama, stressing that such language has no place in Ghanaian society, especially from someone aspiring to lead the nation.

In a press statement, Nii Clottey, spokesperson for the Concerned Ga/Dangme Youth of Chorkor, expressed outrage and solidarity with the Ga/Dangme people, emphasizing that every community, tribe, and ethnic group deserves respect, dignity, and equality.

Clottey criticized Mahama’s attempts to denigrate the poor Ghanaian people instead of empowering them through policies, highlighting the lack of significant development in Ga/Dangme communities during his presidency.

The group took particular offense to Mahama’s “Kenkey and pepper” comment, viewing it as ignorant of the Ga/Dangme people’s rich history, culture, and aspirations.

They proudly cited notable Ga/Dangme individuals, including Dr. Nii Ashitey Trebi Ollenu, Dr. Felix Konotey-Ahulu, Nii Narku Quaynor, and Herman Chinery-Hesse, who have made significant contributions to Ghana’s development.

-BY Daniel Bampoe