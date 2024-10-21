John Boadu Calls For Tougher Stance On Independent Candidates

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has expressed his frustration with party members going independent, stating that if he had the opportunity, he would have taken drastic measures to prevent this trend.

Speaking on Accra based Neat Fm, John Boadu believes that these members are being “over pampered” and that their actions are ultimately affecting the party’s overall performance.

John Boadu’s concerns about independent candidates are not unfounded.

In recent times, several high-profile NPP members have broken away to contest elections as independents, potentially splitting the party’s vote and weakening its chances of success.

This trend has sparked debate within the party, with some arguing that it undermines party discipline and cohesion.

While Boadu acknowledges that party members have the right to pursue their political ambitions, he emphasizes the need for loyalty and commitment to the party’s collective goals.

By taking a tougher stance on independent candidates, John Boadu believes the NPP can maintain its unity and strength, ultimately benefiting the party and its supporters.

In the lead-up to the 2024 elections, John Boadu’s comments are likely to resonate with NPP loyalists who share his concerns about party discipline.

-BY Daniel Bampoe