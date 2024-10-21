Peace Council Intervenes In Parliamentary Chaos

In a proactive move to prevent disruptions in the upcoming parliamentary session, the National Peace Council has convened an emergency meeting with key stakeholders.

The session, scheduled for Tuesday, October 22, 2024, is expected to be tense, following the Supreme Court’s decision to halt Speaker Alban Bagbin’s ruling that declared four parliamentary seats vacant.

Background

The controversy surrounding the four parliamentary seats has been ongoing, with the Minority in Parliament signaling its intention to occupy the Majority side of the chamber until the Speaker issues a new ruling.

This standoff has sparked concerns about the balance of power in the legislature and the potential for chaos.

Peace Council’s Intervention

Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, a member of the National Peace Council and spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, emphasized the importance of caution and responsible action from all parties.

“We don’t want to see anything untoward happen tomorrow,” he stated, referencing suggestions of military personnel deployment, though unfounded.

Sheikh Shaibu urged the various arms of government to set aside political sentiments and view the current situation as an opportunity to strengthen Ghana’s democracy.

BY Daniel Bampoe