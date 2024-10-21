Bishop Salifu Amoako’s Son Under Police Guard

Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako

Renowned preacher Prophet Salifu Amoako’s son, Elrad Salifu Amoako, is currently under heavy police guard at a hospital in Accra, following his involvement in a fatal accident that claimed the lives of two young girls on October 12, 2024.

The 16-year-old Elrad, who is unlicensed, was driving when the accident occurred at East Legon.

Background

Prophet Salifu Amoako has been in the news recently for various reasons.

He was arrested over the fatal East Legon accident on October 15, 2024.

Additionally, he condemned an attack on a journalist on October 20, 2024.

Current Developments

The Ghana Police Service has officially charged Prophet Salifu Amoako, his wife Mouha Amoako, and a third individual for allowing the unlicensed teenager to drive.

The parents are expected to reappear before the court on October 30, 2024.

The police have assured that all efforts will be made to ensure justice is served, given the intense public interest in the case.

-BY Daniel Bampoe